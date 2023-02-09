Valentine's Week 2023, Happy Chocolate Day Live Updates: Significance, gift ideas, best wishes and more
Valentine's Week (February 7-14) is here and it's the time to sweep your partner off their feet with some romantic gestures and undivided attention. Follow our Live Updates for romance tips, gift ideas, significance of each day of Valentine's Week and best wishes to send to your better half.
Valentine's Week 2023: While Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year, the week preceding to the day of love, is no less special and is celebrated with equal fanfare and enthusiasm by lovebirds all over the globe. Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Kiss Day (February 12), Hug Day (February 13) - each of these days gives an opportunity to express love to your partner in myriad ways. The journey of love often begins with a single rose or a heart-warming proposal that changes your entire life. Chocolates, gifts, teddy bear, and promises follow and so do the physical expression of your affection like a warm hug or a kiss. If you too believe in love and are dedicating this entire week to your beloved, you may follow our Live Updates for romance tips, gift ideas, significance of each day of Valentine's Week and best wishes to send to your better half.
Feb 09, 2023 03:25 PM IST
All about Chocolate Date (February 9)
After Rose Day (February 7) and Propose Day (February 8), it is time to celebrate Chocolate Day today (February 9). It is celebrated on the third day of the Valentine's Week and as the name suggests, lovers pamper each other with loads of chocolates. Those who do not like the taste of cocoa can be gifted chocolate-themed accessories or any gift in chocolate colour. Want to know about the history and significance of the day? Click here