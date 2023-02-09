Teddy Day 2023: Significance of different colours of teddy

Teddy Day 2023: The special week of the year is here. Every year, Valentine’s Week is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. This is celebrated all over the world as the week of love when people express their truest and deepest emotions to their significant other. People who are in relationship spend the week with their beloved. However, this week is not just meant for couples. People who are single can also celebrate the week of love with their family and friends. Self-pampering is also done during this time, because how can we love someone else, if we don’t love ourselves first?

Valentine’s week celebrates Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day. The fourth day of the week is celebrated as Teddy Day. Observed on February 10, this the day when people gift their loved ones with cute teddy bears and express their emotions. However, the colour of the teddy bear can mean different emotions. Sometimes people communicate their feelings with a specific coloured teddy bear. As we celebrate the special day, let’s have a look at the different colours of the teddy bears and their meanings:

Red: Usually communicating intensity of love, a red teddy bear denotes passion and love.

Pink: This colour of teddy bears communicate appreciation. Sometimes people gift pink teddy bears to the ones whom they wish to propose of a love relationship.

Blue: This denotes that the intensity of the love is love, and it is made to stand the test of time. Blue denotes wisdom and commitment.

Green: This colour communicates that the person is ready to wait for us.

Orange: This is the colour of hope and light. Usually given to people with whom we hope to make a relationship in the future, orange denotes happiness and light as well.