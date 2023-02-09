Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Teddy Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week

Teddy Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Happy Teddy Day 2023: Here's all you need to know about the date, history and significance of this day of love during Valentine's Week

Teddy Day 2023: Date, history, significance of this love day in Valentine's Week (Photo by Hassan OUAJBIR on Unsplash)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Most girls love a fluffy, huggable, soft toy that would selflessly listen to all their worries, be her cuddle partner and embody love so, lovers across the globe express their romantic feelings to their crush or beloved on Teddy Day of the Valentine's Week via a fluffy, cutesy teddy bear. Even girls can gift teddy bears to their better halves for all the times they would miss you.

Date:

Teddy Day is celebrated annually on February 10. It is the fourth day in the Valentine’s Week that starts with Rose Day on February 7.

History and significance:

Who doesn't like getting a teddy for hugging them to sleep? They are cute, soft and are great ones to hug around and lazily spend the day. However, teddy bears mean different things depending on their colours.

After Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, the fourth day of Valentine's Week i.e. Teddy Day is the celebration of all adorable things. The idea is to send your partner or crush a cuddly teddy bear or adorable soft toy that will help de-stress them or bring a smile to their face. The gesture expresses one's love for their special someone.

So, ride on the train of love, utilize the premise of Valentine’s Week and confess your dedication towards your significant other in the form of a teddy. Pair your gift with a thoughtful and romantic message, wish or quote.

