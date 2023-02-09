Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Teddy Day 2023: Best wishes, images, sweet messages and greetings to share with your crush or partner

Published on Feb 09, 2023 03:27 PM IST

Happy Teddy Day 2023: Teddy Day falls on February 10. Here are some best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your partner or crush to make their day extra special.

Celebrate Teddy Day with sweet messages, wishes and images. (HT Photo)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. It falls on February 10. People gift their partner or crush a teddy bear on this day to express their love and fondness for them. Since Valentine's week is about celebrating the feeling of being in love with pomp and grandeur, gifting teddy bears also becomes a part of that gesture. So, if you are marking this day, you can make it extra special by adding a sweet message for your special someone.

Here are some best wishes, messages, images and greetings you can send to your lover on Teddy Day via Facebook, WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

Teddy Day Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Images:

Sending you a cute and fluffy bear hug through this message, so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day, my love.

The fourth day of Valentine's Week is Teddy Day.(HT Photo)
Teddy bears are a stress buster like me, a tight hugger like me, with no complaints and demands; in case you need help, you know where to go. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart.

Wishing you a bear-y Happy Teddy Day. Let's promise to solve our problems with cuddles and always be there for each other.

Teddy Day falls on February 10.(HT Photo)
The warmth of your hug reminds me of my childhood love for teddy bears. Happy Teddy Day, my favourite.

I am un-bear-ably in love with you. Sending hugs, kisses and love to you through this message. Happy Teddy Day.

On Teddy Day, people gift their crushes and partners a teddy bear.(HT Photo)
To the love of my life, I want to express today that you are my best friend. I miss you every night and every day. Happy Teddy Day.

To my little teddy bear, you make me feel like a millionaire and spread unconditional love in my life. Thank you! Happy Teddy Day.

Teddy Day celebrates the blissful feeling of being in love.(HT Photo)
Teddy bears are just another reason, just another way to say I care for you and will be there forever by your side. Happy Teddy Day.

Who said teddies aren't real? Just look at you! You are the cutest and most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day.

Happy Teddy Day to everyone. (HT Photo)
Happy Teddy Day to you my sweetheart. Like a teddy bear, you always make me gleeful and content. I love you!

