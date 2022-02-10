Teddy Day 2022: These memes will leave you laughing out loud

The Valentine’s Week is on and today is the fourth day of the festival of love. People smitten by love are eager to celebrate all the days of this romantic festival and try to make every day of this week special.

After Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day, we are on the fourth day of Valentine’s Day. It is Teddy Day that is celebrated on February 10 every year. And, this day is significant for those celebrating with their partners as they can gift cuddly and cute teddy bears to their loved ones.

Teddy bears have always been a great gift since time immemorial. Who doesn’t like getting a teddy bear to hug and comfort them when they need? Teddy bears are a great option to gift your romantic partner and the different colours of teddy bears also hold special significance. So, many are also sharing posts on Twitter about this special gift they received. People are also posting other shares, including hilarious memes.

We collected various memes about Teddy Day that will tickle your funny bone.

Here is a collection of memes that will make you laugh out loud.

Teddy Day



She : Where is my Teddy, Babu?



Me :#TeddyDay pic.twitter.com/7Q3toa85ue — PRITAM (@Impritam67) February 10, 2022

Single me after buying a teddy bear on teddy day

Me to Teddy Bear: pic.twitter.com/m63ZtdeQMy — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 10, 2022

So, tell us what are your plans for Teddy Day? Are you planning on gifting a teddy bear to your partner or just sitting back and sharing funny memes?

