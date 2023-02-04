Valentine's Day 2023: India's most romantic destinations for the perfect valentine's day celebration

Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day is a special occasion for couples to express their love and appreciation for each other. Whether you're seeking a relaxing getaway, a cultural adventure, or a scenic escape, India offers a diverse range of destinations that are perfect for celebrating this special day. Instead of just planning a romantic dinner, take your sweetheart on a quick getaway to a beautiful location in India. Make a tonne of memories from this brief yet adorable excursion while taking in the beautiful scenery and delectable cuisine.

From serene mountain towns to tropical beach paradises, there's something for every couple in this captivating country. Let's explore some of the most romantic destinations in India to celebrate Valentine's Day and create memories to last a lifetime.

(Also read: Valentine's Week 2023: From roses to chocolates, eight ways to express love on each day of the week )

1. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the "City of Lakes", Udaipur is a romantic destination.(Unsplash/Udayaditya Barua)

Known as the "City of Lakes", Udaipur is a romantic destination with its stunning palaces, lakes, and temples. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a boat ride on Lake Pichola and a candlelit dinner at a rooftop restaurant with views of the city.

2. Goa

Known for its beaches, nightlife, and laid-back vibe, Goa is a popular destination for couples. (Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop)

Goa is a romantic destination in India for Valentine's Day, known for its scenic beaches, tranquil backwaters, and cultural attractions. Couples can enjoy activities such as sunset cruises, visiting historic sites, trying local cuisine, relaxing at a resort or spa, and participating in water sports. Goa also offers a vibrant nightlife for those seeking a more energetic celebration.

3. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a beachside picnic, snorkeling, or a romantic dinner under the stars.(Unsplash)

The serene ambience and stunning scenery of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands make them a popular Valentine's Day vacation spot. Couples can take part in activities like picnics at gorgeous sunsets, historical site visits, snorkelling, and relaxing on remote beaches. The islands also provide chances for adventure, like hiking, canoeing, and exploring mangrove swamps.

4. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the "Pink City", Jaipur is a picturesque destination that is perfect to celebrate Valentine's day.(Unsplash)

For Valentine's Day, Jaipur, also called Pink City, is a desirable vacation spot because of its fascinating history, thriving culture, and gorgeous architecture. Lovers can take pleasure in activities like touring historical sites, wandering through narrow neighbourhoods, purchasing artisanal goods, and enjoying romantic dinners. Jaipur also provides opulent activities for a more decadent celebration, such as hot air balloon excursions, spa services, and horse-drawn carriage rides.

5. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a scenic drive in Shimla.(Unsplash/Amit Sehrawat)

Known as the "Queen of Hills", Shimla is a romantic destination with its colonial architecture, scenic views, and cool mountain air. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a scenic drive, a romantic picnic, or a cozy dinner by the fireplace at a hillside cottage. Shimla also offers opportunities for adventure, such as trekking and skiing, for couples seeking a more active Valentine's Day celebration.

6. Alleppey, Kerala

Known as the "Venice of the East", Alleppey is a charming destination.(Unsplash)

Known as the "Venice of the East", Alleppey is a charming and romantic destination in Kerala, India, that's perfect for celebrating Valentine's Day. With its serene backwaters, tranquil beaches, and charming houseboats, Alleppey offers couples a unique and peaceful escape.

7. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is a romantic destination to celebrate Valentine's day.(Facebook/@WeddingSutra)

Valentine's Day is best spent in the romantic city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, India, which is home to the famous Taj Mahal. With its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking architecture, and scenic sunsets, Agra offers couples a unique and memorable experience.

8. Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar is the perfect destination for couples to celebrate Valentine's Day.(Unsplash/Divya Agrawal)

Known for its picturesque lakes and lush gardens, Srinagar is a romantic destination that offers serene houseboats, scenic shikara rides, and cozy fireside dinners. Whether you're seeking a peaceful escape or a scenic adventure, Srinagar has something to offer every couple.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter