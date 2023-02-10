Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Aided colleges’ employees’ protest reaches 9th day

Chandigarh: Aided colleges’ employees’ protest reaches 9th day

Published on Feb 10, 2023 01:35 AM IST

On Thursday, a large number of them held a protest at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, followed by a march towards Matka Chowk. But the March could not be held because the teachers were stopped by the Chandigarh police with heavy barricading.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the privately managed government-aided colleges of Chandigarh on Thursday continued their protest against the Chandigarh administration for the ninth day in a row. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The staff have been protesting over the delay in implementation of central service rules for teachers and the 6th Pay Commission for non-teaching staff at privately managed, aided colleges.

Dr Sumit Goklaney, representative of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of aided colleges, said that the delegation of 15-20 members from teaching and non-teaching also met the director higher education (DHE). “Though meeting was positive, no written assurance was given to us,” he said.

