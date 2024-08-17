Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 18, 2024 33.01 °C Broken clouds August 19, 2024 33.4 °C Overcast clouds August 20, 2024 33.98 °C Scattered clouds August 21, 2024 33.22 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 30.35 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 30.37 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 28.47 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 17, 2024, is 32.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.6 °C and 35.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 33.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024

