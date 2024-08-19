 Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 19, 2024, is 33.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 36.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.44 °C and 35.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 36.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 20, 2024 33.77 °C Light rain
August 21, 2024 34.05 °C Light rain
August 22, 2024 32.48 °C Light rain
August 23, 2024 29.14 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 28.05 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 29.51 °C Moderate rain
August 26, 2024 24.84 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on August 19, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on August 19, 2024

News / Cities / Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
