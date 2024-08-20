Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 32.38 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 29.09 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 27.92 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 30.42 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 27.01 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 26.99 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 25.65 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 34.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.28 °C and 34.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 34.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

