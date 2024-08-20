Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 34.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.28 °C and 34.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 34.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|32.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|29.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|30.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|27.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|26.99 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
