Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 23, 2024, is 30.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 24, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|26.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|24.91 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|28.27 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
