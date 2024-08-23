Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 30.9 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 26.32 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 24.91 °C Heavy intensity rain August 27, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 31.22 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 30.78 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 31.53 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 23, 2024, is 30.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 33.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

