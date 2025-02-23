Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 23, 2025, is 30.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 34.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:39 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 34.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 34.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 30.84 Few clouds February 25, 2025 31.99 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 32.87 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 34.68 Scattered clouds February 28, 2025 33.99 Few clouds March 1, 2025 31.57 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 31.20 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.