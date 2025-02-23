Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on February 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 23, 2025, is 30.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 34.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 34.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 34.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 24, 2025
|30.84
|Few clouds
|February 25, 2025
|31.99
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|32.87
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|34.68
|Scattered clouds
|February 28, 2025
|33.99
|Few clouds
|March 1, 2025
|31.57
|Broken clouds
|March 2, 2025
|31.20
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025
