Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 19, 2025, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 31.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.53 °C and 31.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 183.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 28.07 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 28.56 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 27.87 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 26.76 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 26.46 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 26.18 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 26.99 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



