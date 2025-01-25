Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 25, 2025, is 26.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.4 °C and 31.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 26, 2025
|26.09
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|27.36
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|28.12
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|28.77
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|27.87
|Sky is clear
|January 31, 2025
|27.44
|Scattered clouds
|February 1, 2025
|26.86
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 25, 2025
