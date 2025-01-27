Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 27, 2025, is 27.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 31.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.24 °C and 32.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 28, 2025 27.15 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 28.44 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 28.12 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 27.26 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 25.25 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 22.16 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 24.37 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.14 °C Few clouds Kolkata 20.64 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.78 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.15 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.71 °C Sky is clear



