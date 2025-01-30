Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 30, 2025, is 25.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.38 °C and 29.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 119.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 25.38 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 25.23 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 23.59 Few clouds February 3, 2025 26.20 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 28.97 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 22.73 Light rain February 6, 2025 24.75 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



