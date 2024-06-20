Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on June 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 20, 2024, is 35.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.02 °C and 41.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.92 °C and 39.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.02 °C and 41.44 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 21, 2024
|37.26 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 22, 2024
|37.76 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 23, 2024
|32.16 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|35.83 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|35.38 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 26, 2024
|35.8 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|35.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.84 °C
|Light rain
