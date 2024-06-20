Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 37.26 °C Scattered clouds June 22, 2024 37.76 °C Scattered clouds June 23, 2024 32.16 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 35.83 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 35.38 °C Overcast clouds June 26, 2024 35.8 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 35.88 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 20, 2024, is 35.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.02 °C and 41.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.92 °C and 39.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 30.02 °C and 41.44 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

