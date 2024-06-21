Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.02 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 37.12 °C Scattered clouds June 23, 2024 35.17 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 37.31 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 35.14 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 37.05 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 35.88 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 33.89 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on June 21, 2024, is 35.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.02 °C and 41.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.62 °C and 42.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between 30.02 °C and 41.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 48.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024

