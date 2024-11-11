Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024
Nov 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 11, 2024, is 30.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 34.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.55 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 34.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 142.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 12, 2024
|32.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 13, 2024
|31.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|32.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|32.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|31.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Sky is clear
