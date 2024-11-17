Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 18, 2024 30.62 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 30.34 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 30.09 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 29.79 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 30.12 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 29.87 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 29.62 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.67 °C Few clouds Kolkata 24.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.84 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 24.9 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.81 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.78 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 17, 2024, is 30.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 32.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 20.02 °C and 32.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 153.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.