Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 23, 2024
Nov 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on November 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on November 23, 2024, is 24.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 30.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 30.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 143.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 30.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 143.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 24, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 25, 2024
|28.79 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 26, 2024
|29.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 27, 2024
|29.07 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 28, 2024
|28.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|28.07 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 30, 2024
|27.02 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy