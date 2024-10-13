Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.05 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 13, 2024, is 28.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.05 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.24 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 14, 2024
|30.36 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|33.69 °C
|Few clouds
|October 17, 2024
|33.61 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|33.6 °C
|Few clouds
|October 19, 2024
|33.56 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 20, 2024
|33.41 °C
|Sky is clear
