Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 33.95 °C Few clouds October 23, 2024 34.3 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 34.94 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 35.01 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 34.72 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 33.52 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 32.64 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 21, 2024, is 30.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 35.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.38 °C and 35.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 35.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 135.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

