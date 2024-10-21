Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 21, 2024, is 30.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 35.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.38 °C and 35.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 35.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 135.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 22, 2024
|33.95 °C
|Few clouds
|October 23, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|34.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|35.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|34.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|32.64 °C
|Sky is clear
