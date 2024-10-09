Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024
Oct 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 9, 2024, is 32.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 36.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.02 °C and 36.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 138.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.02 °C and 36.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 138.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 10, 2024
|33.48 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 11, 2024
|32.07 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 12, 2024
|34.28 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 13, 2024
|34.57 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 14, 2024
|35.04 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 15, 2024
|35.12 °C
|Few clouds
|October 16, 2024
|34.61 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy