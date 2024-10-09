Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 10, 2024 33.48 °C Broken clouds October 11, 2024 32.07 °C Overcast clouds October 12, 2024 34.28 °C Scattered clouds October 13, 2024 34.57 °C Broken clouds October 14, 2024 35.04 °C Scattered clouds October 15, 2024 35.12 °C Few clouds October 16, 2024 34.61 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 9, 2024, is 32.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 36.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 24.02 °C and 36.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 138.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

