Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 32.75 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 32.89 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 31.9 °C Scattered clouds September 22, 2024 31.96 °C Scattered clouds September 23, 2024 32.16 °C Broken clouds September 24, 2024 32.12 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 30.71 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 18, 2024, is 28.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 31.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.56 °C and 35.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024

