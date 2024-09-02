Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 3, 2024 29.24 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 30.05 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 26.33 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 29.02 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 26.68 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 30.78 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 31.39 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 2, 2024, is 31.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.34 °C and 32.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.28 °C and 30.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.With temperatures ranging between 26.34 °C and 32.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.