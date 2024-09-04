 Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.92 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.92 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on September 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on September 4, 2024, is 28.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.92 °C and 32.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 5, 2024 31.27 °C Moderate rain
September 6, 2024 30.24 °C Moderate rain
September 7, 2024 31.47 °C Light rain
September 8, 2024 30.91 °C Light rain
September 9, 2024 31.29 °C Light rain
September 10, 2024 30.67 °C Moderate rain
September 11, 2024 30.28 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on September 04, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on September 04, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On