Ahmednagar: Cong-NCP’s last bastion where BJP is ready to battle

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:11 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

Ahmednagar: Ahmednagar district is all set to witness a battle for control of traditional fiefdoms. In the fray are high-profile politicians like, former leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil; Maharashtra state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat; state minister Ram Shinde; and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew, Rohit Pawar.

Known to be politically volatile and geographically, one of the largest districts in Maharashtra, Ahmednagar boasts a strong network of co-operative sugar factories that have defined politics here.

Ahmednagar is one of the last remaining bastions of the Congress and NCP. Then, over the last two months, the exodus began.

Defections from Congress-NCP to the BJP began just before the Lok Sabha elections, when Vikhe-Patil’s son resigned, joined the BJP and won the Ahmednagar parliamentary seat. His father later resigned, joined the BJP and was given a state ministerial berth.

The game of political one-upmanship between former minister and Congressman Balasaheb Thorat and the Vikhe-Patils resulted in Thorat bagging the presidentship of the state Congress, while Vikhe-Patil Sr. bagged a ministerial berth in the BJP’s state cabinet.

Vikhe-Patil has now declared that the BJP-Sena combine will win all 12 seats in the legislative assembly.

Thorat, for his part, too, is leaving no stone unturned to stop the saffron juggernaut in its tracks.

Makrand Ghodke, Ahmednagar-based political observer, said, “The real political fight is taking place in Sangamner and Shirdi, from where Balasaheb Thorat and Vikhe-Patil are contesting. Another interesting battle will be in Karjat Jamkhed where Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew (Rohit) is contesting against BJP’s Ram Shinde. Political families are trying to retain their hold over their bastions,” he said. 

Ahmednagar district is divided into two parliamentary seats - Ahmednagar and Shirdi (SC reserved category) with a total of 12 assembly seats.

Ahmednagar city will witness a fight between NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap and former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Rathod

2014 Assembly elections

BJP won

Rahuri, Pathardi-Shevgaon, Karjat Jamkhed, Newasa and Kopargaon

NCP won

Srigonda, Akole and Ahmednagar.

Congress won

Sangamner, Shirdi and Srirampur

Shiv Sena won

Parner

Winners

Akole: NCP’s Vaibhav Pichad  (now with BJP)

Sangamner: Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat  

Shirdi: Congresss’ Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (Now contesting on BJP ticket)  

Kopargaon: BJP’s Senhalata Kolhe

Newasa: BJP’s Balasaheb Murkute  

Pathardi: BJP’s Monika Rajale  

Rahuri: BJP’s Shivaji Kardile  

Parner: Shiv Sena’s Vijay Auti  

Ahmednagar city: NCP’s Sangram Jagtap  

Srigonda: NCP’s Rahul Jagtap  

Jamkhed: BJP’s Ram Shinde

On Sitharaman’s barb, Manmohan Singh says ‘no comment’. Then a dart
Rs 4k fine for odd-even violation, vehicles with school kids to be exempted
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor attacks Pak for raising Kashmir issue
Indian-origin techie in US goes to cops with dead body, admits to killing 4
Ex-Pak captain compares Ganguly to leaders and freedom fighters from Bengal
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Made in India robots serve food in Odisha restaurant
