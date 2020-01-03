e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / Ahmednagar school featured in NCERT manual for mixing art, games with academics

Ahmednagar school featured in NCERT manual for mixing art, games with academics

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:05 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Incorporating art and games into academics has landed a small school from Ahmednagar a place in the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) guidelines on Art Integrated Learning (AIL).

The Bandgar Wasti Zilla Parishad School in Karjat taluka, Ahmednagar, has been mixing drawing, games, performing arts with academics for the past 10 years, thanks to the efforts of Vikram Adsul, a teacher who has been working at the school since 2009. Most students of the school are from nomadic communities.

After looking at how the school’s methodology helped improve students’ learning outcomes, NCERT chose to feature its students in the guidelines and also trained Adsul in AIL.

“I was already using a lot of techniques to make learning more fun for our students. In 2018 I got to know that this [AIL] is a widely acknowledged and practiced method. I was lucky that I got an opportunity to work with others who have studied these methods in detail. It was a great feeling to see our students, who come from very backward areas being featured on the first page of the [NCERT] document,” said Adsul, who won the national award for teachers in 2019.

The 84-page NCERT guidelines document features an image of the school students displaying art work they made using ink and empty pen refills.

While the document has been uploaded online for teachers and practitioners to understand the pedagogy, it has also been made a part of the National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA), a training initiative of the department of school education and literacy.

Adsul said the methodology has helped the students. “It has made achieving learning outcomes for mathematics and science easier. For instance, we teach geometry formulae with the help of songs and history through role play,” he said.

Most students of Bandgar Wasti Zilla Parishad School have to walk a long distance to reach it and Adsul’s innovative techniques have made the school popular among locals.

top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities