AIIMS Bathinda to launch virtual OPD from tomorrow

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:23 IST

Patients from Bathinda or any part of the state will now be able to consult specialist doctors from 13 different departments at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here through WhatsApp video calls.

Officials at AIIMS here told HT that the virtual outpatient department (OPD) will be fully functional from Monday to cater to the patients’ needs amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Medical superintendent Dr Satish Gupta said the first-of-its-kind initiative in the traditional telemedicine sector in the region will enable AIIMS specialists to examine a patient through a video call. Patients can also share their clinical reports, X-ray reports etc to get advice from specialists without any consultation fee.

Departments of dermatology, oncology, urology, ENT and general medicines will be among others available for the virtual OPD.

Gupta said the facility is aimed at minimising the movement of patients, particularly the elderly and children, during the lockdown period.

After registering on dedicated telephone lines by submitting details of ailments from 10 am till noon on weekdays, a patient will get teleconference appointment for the next day.

The medical prescription will be sent to the patient on the end of the day on the registered WhatsApp number of the patient.

“Cases like post-surgery swelling, dental or orthopaedic and psychiatric patients will be among others handled with a video call. Other patients can also send an e-mail sharing their medical details for consultation,” said Gupta.

A patient may be called to the hospital for detailed investigation, if the need be, he adds.

The AIIMS had suspended its OPD service on March 22.

However, after feedback that a section of private medical professionals was reluctant in treating patients, the OPD service was restarted on April 7.

“Telemedicine was introduced from April 17 to reduce the rush at AIIMS. To further ensure that a patient does not get exposed to the virus, a dry run of virtual OPD began on April 20. Our team is now ready to roll out the service from Monday,” Gupta said.

CONTACT NUMBERS FOR REGISTRATION

0164-2867250; 2867253; 2867254; 2867255; 2867256