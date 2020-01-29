e-paper
AIIMS OPD to move to Masjid Moth campus from February 10

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:32 IST
Anonna Dutt
New Delhi

Some of the outpatient clinics of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will shift to a new building at Masjid Moth from February 10. This will be a soft-launch of the new 93,000 sq km OPD block 500 metres away from the existing hospital and the medical college campus.

Clinics of six specialities – medicine, geriatrics, orthopaedics, psychiatry, dermatology, and endocrinology – will start operating out of the new block.

“This is being done as a trial run to check for any hiccups. Once the process such as registration is streamlined, all the departments will move to the new block,” said a senior official from the hospital administration.

To inform patients about the change, notices will be put up in the existing building and on the hospital website, where online registrations are done.

February 10 onwards, the registration of all patients without an appointment will happen on the ground floor of ‘A’ wing of the new block and the registration of new patients with an appointment will happen on the ground floor of the ‘C’ wing of the new block.

“The service of the e-rickshaws transporting patients and their relatives to different blocks within the main AIIMS campus would be extended to the new Masjid Moth OPD block for the ease of patients,” the official said.

Once fully functional, the new block will also house a high-end laboratory to facilitate faster diagnosis.

Currently, 8,000 people visit the crowded Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD block every day. The new block was designed to accommodate 10,000 patients a day and is part of the redevelopment plan of the over 60-year-old hospital.

The hospital administration is considering using the old OPD block to expand the emergency services.

Other blocks for burns and plastics and surgery are also coming up as part of the redevelopment plan. The 9,053 crore plan will more than double the capacity of the hospital from the existing 2,084 beds to 5,000 beds.

