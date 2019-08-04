Ailing Thane civil hospital needs a shot in the arm

cities

On July 10, 51-year-old Rajendra Vishwakarma and his 18-year-old son, Yogesh, were injured after a tree fell on them while they were riding on a motorbike from Thane to Ulhasnagar.

While Vishwakarma escaped with a minor leg injury, Yogesh sustained an internal head injury. After an ambulance took nearly two hours to bring them to Thane civil hospital, doctors said they cannot treat Yogesh as they did not have a CT scan machine.

“They referred his case to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The lack of medical facilities at this hospital adds to the physical and mental agony of both patients and their relatives,” said Vishwakarma.

There are many more patients, especially those who are injured in railway accidents, who are forced to go all the way to Mumbai because the civil hospital lacks specialist doctors and medical equipment.

Every month, there are at least 10 to 12 accidents reported at Thane railway station and the injured are taken to the civil hospital at Tembhi Naka for treatment.

“Out of these, at least five to six cases are referred to hospitals in Mumbai because there are no CT scan machines or X-ray machines here,” said a government railway police (GRP) officer, requesting anonymity.

Another GRP officer said, “Ambulances sent by the hospital arrive at the spot only after an hour or two in most cases. And when they do, there are no stretchers available to lift patients to the vehicle.”

Mohammad Ali Momin, an activist and member of the health department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Council Committee, said the civil hospital does not have specialist doctors to deal with orthopaedic patients or those with an ENT (ear-nose-throat) problem.

“Operations are performed regularly only in the maternity ward; the other wards function irregularly and lack medical staff. More than 50 patients are on the waiting list to get operation dates every month,” said Momin.

Thane’s civil hospital, built in 1936, sees an average of 650 patients daily but falls short on many of its facilities: only 278 beds out of the sanctioned 336 are available; 31 medical officers are on duty, two less than the sanctioned strength; and only six surgeons or specialist doctors are available as against the sanctioned strength of 19.

A civil hospital official, requesting anonymity, said there are five to seven accident cases reported every day. “The serious cases are referred to hospitals in Mumbai as there are no senior surgeons here,” he said.

“The travelling distance from cities like Thane and Kalyan delays the medical treatment within the golden hour, leading to more risk for patients’ lives. Therefore, government hospitals at suburban cities such as Thane and Kalyan need to upgrade their essential medical facilities and staff,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of Nair Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Kailash Pawar, surgeon, Thane civil hospital, said the hospital will have equipment to conduct laparoscopy, digital X-rays and CT scans within a month.

“We are in the process of appointing neuro and vascular surgeons at the hospital to attend to patients suffering major injuries or issues related to the kidney and liver,” said Dr Pawar.

