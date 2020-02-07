Aiming for excellence in innovation

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:08 IST

LUCKNOW: His fascination for modern weapons made him develop one of the most innovative rifles — ‘Indra’ and ‘Chalukya’.

What makes them out-of-the-box innovations? These are five-in-one rifles and can be transformed as per the need of the operations.

“During college days, I used to design firearms. Last year, which was also the final year of my B Tech, I decided to design the one that meets my fascination. After getting all necessary permissions, I began working on my designs and eventually succeeded in making its prototypes,” said Ankush Korave, a student from Tamil Nadu who has set up his stall at the Defence Expo 2020 and left spectators awestruck by his innovations.

His innovations were shortlisted under Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) – a ministry of defence initiative to encourage innovations and entrepreneurship in the field of defence and defence production. Colonel Arvind Kumar, program director for iDEX, said Korave and 18 other innovators had been shortlisted to showcase their innovations at Defence Expo 2020.

‘Indra’, one of Korave’s innovations is the flagship model. “It’s a modular weapon – a five-in-one rifle. It can be changed to different forms and dimensions by re-arranging some of its parts. It can be converted into a 5.56mm carbine, 7.62 x 51mm battle rifle, 7.62mm x 39mm assault rifle, designated marksman rifle and light machine gun,” said Korave.

Similarly, ‘Chalukya’ too is a convertible rifle.

“Both the rifles are light weight, even lighter than the one imported from US. Our weapon weighs mere 3.2Kg,” he added. He said, if inducted into defence, this weapon can reduce the production cost and training time and would increase the operational capabilities.

