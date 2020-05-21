e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Air India flight to bring NRIs from Ukraine to Chandigarh airport

Air India flight to bring NRIs from Ukraine to Chandigarh airport

The other flight is scheduled to arrive at Chandigarh from the USA on May 30

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The flight will arrive from Ukraine via Delhi to Chandigarh at 1:30pm and depart at 2:30pm.
The flight will arrive from Ukraine via Delhi to Chandigarh at 1:30pm and depart at 2:30pm.(HT Photo)
         

Under the Air India’s evacuation plan, the first flight will bring non-resident Indians (NRIs) stuck in Ukraine at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday.

The flight will arrive from Ukraine via Delhi to Chandigarh at 1:30pm and depart at 2:30pm. Confirming the same, a Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) spokesperson, however, said the number of passengers and their details were undisclosed.

As per the schedule, there will be four flights (two arrival + two departures) operating on Friday and May 30 to/from Chandigarh International Airport. The May 30 flight will bring NRIs from USA via Delhi to Chandigarh at 10:05am, and depart to Delhi at 10:45am from Chandigarh.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said all returnees will be quarantined, either at paid accommodation or at their homes, as per their choice. “We have already arranged for their screening at the airport and those found with symptoms will be isolated whereas asymptomatic cases will be quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In