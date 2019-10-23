Air pollution linked to increased risk of having low birth weight babies

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:39 IST

Lucknow’s air quality is in the ‘very poor’ category, even before Diwali. Though toxic air is affecting everyone, pregnant women and unborn babies are more vulnerable to it, said doctors.

City-based gynecologist Dr Jyotsana Mehta said there have been many studies to prove the ill-effects of pollution on expectant mothers.

While discussing the matter at HT Forum, she quoted Beijing Olympics ‘natural study’ that links pollution to lower birth weight of babies.

“During pregnancy, the lung capacity of women is already decreased by 4 to 6%. And if you have added pollutants in the air, which is expected in Diwali, things get worse. Noise pollution is also not good for pregnant woman and unborn foetus,” asserted Mehta.

She added the volatile organic compounds (VOC) level of wall paint is also a high-risk element for pregnant women. “There is documented result that this can cause miscarriage and major birth defects,” she said.

The panelists said children are falling victim to many diseases caused by pollution.

“Many children are suffering from asthma and they have to carry inhaler with them. It’s high time we sensitised the younger generation about the health hazards caused by pollution,” said Rajiv Tuli, director, Modern Academy.

Dr Surya Kant, head of department, respiratory medicine (KGMU), said even children are born with diabetes and pollution is one of the reasons.

“Pollutants can pass through the lungs into the bloodstream. Thereafter, these particles reach the placenta and foetus that can cause respiratory diseases and even diabetes,” said Dr Surya Kant.

BEIJING OLYMPICS ‘NATURAL STUDY’

Exposure to high levels of pollution can have a significant impact on fetal growth and development, researchers concluded in this study. It was found that women who were pregnant during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when pollution levels were reduced by the Chinese government, gave birth to children with higher birth weights compared to those who were pregnant before and after the games.

