Air quality improves, but it is still ‘very poor’

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:41 IST

After a month-long period of depleting air quality, all major cities of UP recorded improvement in the air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday.

The AQI level came down to the 300 range (considered ‘very poor’) from the above 400 (‘severe’ category).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Lucknow was 339 at 4 pm on Wednesday as against 416 on Tuesday. Kanpur, which was the most polluted city of the country on November 5, recorded an AQI of 367 on Wednesday.

Western UP, which was the most polluted region in state, also saw considerable improvement. Baghpat had an AQI of 304, Meerut 325, Moradabad 336, Noida 237, Ghaziabad 294 and Greater Noida 247.

The improvement in AQI, according to experts, was a direct result of decrease in emissions from burning of farm waste along with a check on industrial emissions.

“Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, which contributed to pollution levels in western UP, has been stopped to a large extent. Burning of farm waste in some districts of western UP has also stopped. Both these factors, along with north-westerly winds blowing across the region in the last 48 hours have helped improve the AQI of cities in UP,” said Devesh Singh, a senior environmentalist.

Meanwhile, the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) continued with its crackdown on excessive emissions.

“The ban of construction work will continue till the air quality of the city improves further. We will review the decision in the meeting scheduled next week,” said Ram Karan, regional officer, UPPCB.