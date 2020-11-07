e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Air quality in 10 Haryana cities turns ‘severe’ as farm fires rage

Air quality in 10 Haryana cities turns ‘severe’ as farm fires rage

The number of active fire locations (AFL) in the state have crossed 7,000-mark.

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A thick layer of smog in Gurugram on Saturday.
A thick layer of smog in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)
         

The air quality in 10 cities of Haryana turned ‘severe’ on Saturday even as farm fires continued to rage in the state.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of 10 Haryana cities, including those in the national capital region (NCR), was measured above 400. The AQI of Dharuhera was 474 followed by Faridabad (442), Jind (440), Gurugram (439), Manesar (434), Hisar(430), Rohtak (424) Bahadurgarh (421), Ballabhgarh (418) and Fatehabad (414).

The air quality of six cities—Bhiwani, Kaithal, Narnaul, Panipat, Sonepat and Sirsa— was ’very poor’ as the AQI remained above 300. Ambala, Kurukshetra and Palwal recorded ’poor’ AQI.

Meanwhile, the number of active fire locations (AFL) in the state have crossed 7,000-mark. As per the figures of Haryana Space Applications Centre, the state reported 215 incidents of farm fires in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of AFLs to 7,030. Kaithal district topped the list with 1,303 incidents of farm fires since September 25, followed by 1,034 in Fatehabad, 1,001 in Karnal, 829 in Kurukshetra, 783 in Ambala and 645 in Jind.

top news
Bihar exit poll live: GA to win 180 seats, predicts Today’s Chanakya
Bihar exit poll live: GA to win 180 seats, predicts Today’s Chanakya
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll: Times Now-CVoter says Tejashwi ahead of Nitish Kumar in race to power
Bihar exit poll: Times Now-CVoter says Tejashwi ahead of Nitish Kumar in race to power
Govt should prep to welcome ‘Bharat ki Beti’ Kamala Harris: Adhir Chowdhury
Govt should prep to welcome ‘Bharat ki Beti’ Kamala Harris: Adhir Chowdhury
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In