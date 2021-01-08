e-paper
Ajit Pawar asks officials to remain alert amid worries over new Covid-19 strain

Ajit Pawar asks officials to remain alert amid worries over new Covid-19 strain

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the administration to take extra precautions and stay alert amid the cases of new UK strain being reported in the city and the state.

Pawar on Friday took a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the city. Elected members and all the top bureaucrats were present for the meeting.

Pawar said, “It is good that the pandemic situation is in control in Pune city and overall district, but we should be alert as cases of the new strain are being reported.”

The elected member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat said that though the situation is under control, the administration must prepare for the worst.

“From the last few weeks, the administration has stopped updating to the media and common public about Covid-19,” he claimed.

