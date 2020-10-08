e-paper
Akali Dal extends support to protesting farmers in Haryana

Akali Dal extends support to protesting farmers in Haryana

The decision to support farmer protests was taken during a state-level meeting of party leaders in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

The Haryana unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal has extended its support to farmer union leaders in their protest against the Centre’s newly enacted agriculture bills.

The decision to support farmer protests was taken during a state-level meeting of party leaders in Kurukshetra on Thursday. While addressing media persons, president of Haryana unit of SAD Sharanjit Singh Sohta slammed the BJP for ignoring interests of farmers and imposing the new laws without a discussion. He also compared the BJP regime with the British rule.

He said the SAD has always stood with the farmers and will continue its support to farmer unions in their fight against these ‘black laws’. “The party leaders will observe black Diwali and Dussehra this year by installing flag atop their houses,” he added.

Sahota also said that the leaders of other parties should also follow Harsimrat Kaur Badal and resign in support of the farmers.

