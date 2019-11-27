e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Akali sarpanch murder: One held from Maharashtra, three more identified

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Batala Over a week after a two-time former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh Dhilwan was gunned down on November 18, Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said one of the accused Amritpal Singh, of Dalam Nangal village, had been arrested from Maharashtra on November 25. Dhilwan’s neighbours Balwider Singh, his sons, Mandeep Singh and Major Singh and six unidentified persons had assaulted him.

Police have said Amritpal had confessed to the crime and also named three others who were his accomplices. Those named are Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, of Dalam; Jagmeet Singh, of Pabba Rali, and Harjinder Singh, of Kahnowal.

The SSP added that a special investigation team under SP (headquarters) Jasbir Singh Rai had arrested Amritpal from Purna railway station in Parbani district, while he was trying to move to Hazur Sahib in Nanded.

Batala Police had registered a case after the murder under Sections 302 (murder) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act at Kotli Surat Malhi police station.

top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
H D Kumaraswamy is sad at Devendra Fadnavis’ fate. He explains.
H D Kumaraswamy is sad at Devendra Fadnavis’ fate. He explains.
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities