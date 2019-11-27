Akali sarpanch murder: One held from Maharashtra, three more identified

cities

Batala Over a week after a two-time former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh Dhilwan was gunned down on November 18, Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said one of the accused Amritpal Singh, of Dalam Nangal village, had been arrested from Maharashtra on November 25. Dhilwan’s neighbours Balwider Singh, his sons, Mandeep Singh and Major Singh and six unidentified persons had assaulted him.

Police have said Amritpal had confessed to the crime and also named three others who were his accomplices. Those named are Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, of Dalam; Jagmeet Singh, of Pabba Rali, and Harjinder Singh, of Kahnowal.

The SSP added that a special investigation team under SP (headquarters) Jasbir Singh Rai had arrested Amritpal from Purna railway station in Parbani district, while he was trying to move to Hazur Sahib in Nanded.

Batala Police had registered a case after the murder under Sections 302 (murder) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act at Kotli Surat Malhi police station.