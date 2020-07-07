e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Akalis protesting fuel price hike booked for violating Covid-19 social distancing norms in Punjab CM’s hometown

Akalis protesting fuel price hike booked for violating Covid-19 social distancing norms in Punjab CM’s hometown

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal leads statewide protest in Mohali, while case registered under IPC, Disaster Management Act against supporters in neighbouring Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal members taking out a protest against the fuel price hike, in Patiala on Tuesday. They were booked for violating social distancing norms and causing cruelty to animals.
Shiromani Akali Dal members taking out a protest against the fuel price hike, in Patiala on Tuesday. They were booked for violating social distancing norms and causing cruelty to animals. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

Patiala: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members protesting the fuel price hike were booked in chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s hometown of Patiala for violating social distancing norms in Covid-19 times.

Police named 10 local Akali leaders in the FIR registered under Sections 188, 283, 269, 270 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Prevention of Cruelty Act as they led a protest and took out a procession against the central and Congress-led Punjab governments despite appeals to call off the unlawful dharna.

“They were apprised of the district administration’s guidelines regarding the Covid-19 pandemic to wear masks and maintain social distancing. But to no avail, they carried on with the dharna by violating guidelines. Thereafter, they held a march on mule carts. The carts were overburdened with motorcycles mounted on the carriages and people sitting on them, thus causing torture and cruelty to the animals,” the FIR read.

The police said the Akali members obstructed traffic and caused inconvenience to the public and were booked for their irresponsible act.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (centre) leading the dharna at Zirakpur in Mohali district on Tuesday.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (centre) leading the dharna at Zirakpur in Mohali district on Tuesday. ( HT Photo )

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his supporters, including Dera Bassi legislator NK Sharma, held a dharna against the skyrocketing fuel prices and electricity rates besides the poor distribution of ration to the needy in Covid-19 times.

Those named in the Patiala FIR include Harpal Juneja, Ravinder Pal Singh, Jaswinder Singh Chadha, Sukhbir Singh Sanour, Jaideep Goel, Gobind Badungar and Gurbaksh Singh Chahal.

701 FIRs FOR VIOLATING COVID-19 NORMS IN SANGRUR

Sangrur: Six unemployed diploma primary education (DPE) teachers were booked in Sangrur on Tuesday under the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code for violating government guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. With this, a total of 701 cases have been registered against violators in the district.

Sangrur police chief Sandeep Garg said that 655 FIRs were registered under the IPC and 46 FIRs under the Disaster Management Act for holding gatherings and not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing either.

