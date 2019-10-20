Akhilesh, Priyanka attack UP govt over law and order

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:46 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and UP in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi launched a twitter attack on the UP government over the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

Both leaders made references to several crime cases that occurred in the last few days.

In her tweet, Priyanka wrote: “UP government has failed absolutely in controlling crime.” She attached headlines reporting various crime incidents – ‘Meerut lawyer’s murder’, ‘student leader’s murder in Mau’, ‘mother-son murder in Mau’, ‘journalist’s murder in Kushinagar’, ‘custodial death in Hapur’, and ‘BJP leader’s murder in Saharanpur’.

Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet, that he posted after Kamlesh Tiwari’s family met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, inferred that Yogi Adityanath should also meet family members of those killed in Kannauj, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut just like he did in the case of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

He said all those killed were victims of the state’s poor law and order.

Akhilesh’s tweet in Hindi read, “It was appropriate to meet the bereaved family of the one who was killed in daylight in the state capital. Hope chief minister will also pay a visit to Allahabad (Prayagraj), Kannauj, Jhansi and Meerut, where families of victims of state’s poor law and order reside.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 20:46 IST