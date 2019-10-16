AKTU convocation: 37 out of 66 medals bagged by girl students

cities

LUCKNOW Girls students again dominated the medals tally at AKTU’s convocation on Wednesday.

As many as 66 medals, 62 PhD degrees and 59,000 degrees were awarded during the ceremony.

Of these, 37 medals were bagged by girl students (including 13 gold). while 30 PhD degrees were conferred on them.

B Tech (computer science and engineering) student Deeksha Singh, emerged as the overall topper. A native of Gorakhpur, she was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal. Saurabh Verma of Lucknow bagged a gold medal for securing top position in B Tech (civil engineering).

Lucknow-based Mable Misha Singh was awarded PhD degree. Her research topic was cardiac abnormalities in thalassemia patients. “This is a serious problem. My research is a small effort to help these patients,” she added.

TOPPERS TALK

I am happy that I succeeded and made my parents, teachers and proud. I felt blessed when I stepped on to the dais.

Deeksha Singh, Chancellor Gold Medal awardee

“I am inspired by my father. He is a farmer by profession and works really hard.”

Saurabh Verma, gold medallist in B Tech (civil engg)

“I am from commerce background and this medal means a lot to me. I will continue my studies.”

Zia Shadab, silver medallist and MBA’s second topper from MIT College (Moradabad)

