All arrested in Mohali being tested for Covid

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:03 IST

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mohali police is getting mandatory Covid-19 tests conducted for people arrested for any offence.

Senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the tests are being done to check the spread of the virus.

Civil surgeon Manjit Singh said: “Whenever police bring an accused for medical checkup, we conduct the Covid test. While the report is awaited, the accused is kept in police custody.”

However, police are facing issues in getting the reports, which take about one day and till then the accused has to be kept in the police custody as a safety measure. “We take special permission from the courts to keep accused in the custody while the reports are awaited,” said a police official posted in Zirakpur.

Ever since the outbreak took place, those arrested in Mohali are being sent to the Ludhiana jail.

“Covid-19 free health certificates have been made mandatory for new prisoners. The jail authorities do not accept any prisoner without the corona test,” said a sub-inspector posted at the Kharar subdivision of Mohali.

The jail authorities have set up a screening centre as well and before admitting any accused, they get all the tests done as per the updated list of health check up of prisoners.

An assistant sub-inspector posted at the Dera Bassi subdivision of Mohali, requesting anonymity, said,“It is for our safety also. With most of the positive cases being asymptomatic, we do not know who could be positive, thus getting the test done is in a way keeping us safe.”