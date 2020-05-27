e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / All arrested in Mohali being tested for Covid

All arrested in Mohali being tested for Covid

The jail authorities have set up a screening centre and before admitting any accused, they get all the tests done as per the updated list of health check up of prisoners

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 23:03 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mohali police is getting mandatory Covid-19 tests conducted for people arrested for any offence.

Senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the tests are being done to check the spread of the virus.

Civil surgeon Manjit Singh said: “Whenever police bring an accused for medical checkup, we conduct the Covid test. While the report is awaited, the accused is kept in police custody.”

However, police are facing issues in getting the reports, which take about one day and till then the accused has to be kept in the police custody as a safety measure. “We take special permission from the courts to keep accused in the custody while the reports are awaited,” said a police official posted in Zirakpur.

Ever since the outbreak took place, those arrested in Mohali are being sent to the Ludhiana jail.

“Covid-19 free health certificates have been made mandatory for new prisoners. The jail authorities do not accept any prisoner without the corona test,” said a sub-inspector posted at the Kharar subdivision of Mohali.

The jail authorities have set up a screening centre as well and before admitting any accused, they get all the tests done as per the updated list of health check up of prisoners.

An assistant sub-inspector posted at the Dera Bassi subdivision of Mohali, requesting anonymity, said,“It is for our safety also. With most of the positive cases being asymptomatic, we do not know who could be positive, thus getting the test done is in a way keeping us safe.”

top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In