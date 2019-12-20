e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
All India ranking championship series tennis from Dec 21

All India ranking championship series tennis from Dec 21

PUNE Tennis action returns to Solaris Club as 150 junior hopefuls lock horns in the Ravetkar Cup Solaris Club All India Ranking (U16) Tennis Tournament at Mayur Colony from Saturday.

Some of the top Under-16 boys and girls from all over India will fight it out for the honours in singles.

The organisers have received entries from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

The tournament would be held under the auspices of the AITA and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

The Championship Series is the fourth tier of the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) junior structure, which follows National Series and Super Series.

The final would be played on December 23.

The winner of the singles title stands to gain 15 AITA points, the runners-up 10 points, while the semi-finalists will receive 7 points.

For Entries please contact, Ravindra Pandye 9890214343

