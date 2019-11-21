All Mohali admn offices to go paper-free by January 1

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:56 IST

All offices of the Mohali administration will go paperless by January 1, 2020, with the implementation of the e-office system, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Wednesday.

Complying with the instructions of the Punjab e-governance department to achieve the target of paper-free offices, Mohali assistant commissioner (general) Yashpal Sharma issued directions in this regard to heads of all departments (HoDs) in a specially convened meeting.

The offices to go paperless include that of the deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrates and various departments.

Sharma directed the HoDs to designate a nodal officer by November 21 for the smooth implementation of the e-office system. Thereafter, the e-governance department and National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mohali, will jointly impart specific training to nodal officers.

These officers will be tasked with compiling a list of all employees by November 27 to create their official e-mail IDs. They will also collect their details, including post, joining date and retirement date, by December 5, so that files could be routed accurately.

Subsequently, all departments and offices must implement the e-office system by January 1, 2020, Sharma said.

He said the e-office system had been already implemented in the deputy commissioner’s office from November 1, and now, in compliance with the government guidelines, it will be extended to various departments of the district.

“A well-built internet network for offices located in the district administrative complex already exists. Now, the departments should further strengthen their basic infrastructure to implement the e-office system,” he said, adding that no laxity will be tolerated.

The assistant commissioner further said a review meeting to address the problems in implementing the e-office system and to warn the negligent employees will also be convened under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner.

WHAT IS PAPERLESS WORKING?

At present, all files in offices are created and moved manually. The new system will create simplified, responsive, effective and transparent working environment, besides improving the time of delivery of services. The work related to establishments, including billing, work orders, audits, engineering files and documents with tendering process will also be done on e-office.

HOW E-OFFICE WORKS

Explaining the system, DC Dayalan said an application received from a resident for a particular work will be scanned and uploaded as an e-form. Thereafter, e-system will help staff of various departments to keep track of the file.

Besides creating a paperless environment, the system will also help the departments in automating other functions, like employee management and other related processes, in turn helping saving of tonnes of paper.

Transparent tracking of files will further help dispose them of in a time-bound manner, speeding up work, he said.