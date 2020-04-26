e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal to open shops with 50% staff strength from Monday

Himachal to open shops with 50% staff strength from Monday

The establishments that were earlier allowed to open shall also operate within the specified timings except for tyre puncture shops, which have been allowed to remain open from 10am to 5pm.

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

The state government has decided to implement the Union home ministry’s latest guidelines on opening of shops, officials said on Sunday.

In rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls will remain open. In urban areas, all stand-alone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes, barring shops in multi and single-brand malls, will operate during the curfew relaxation time. However, the shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls in urban areas will remain closed.

The establishments that were earlier allowed to open shall also operate within the specified timings except for tyre puncture shops, which have been allowed to remain open from 10am to 5pm.

A state government spokesperson said these shops will be allowed to open only with 50% strength of workers who will strictly adhere to prevention norms. These relaxations will not be applicable in containment zones.

Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap also ordered opening of all shops, except malls and liquor vends in the district’s rural and urban areas between 10am and 2pm from Monday onwards.

He said the order was issued following the revised guidelines of the Union home ministry and the subsequent instruction by Himachal chief secretary.

In Hamirpur, district magistrate Hartikesh Meena on Sunday announced more exemptions in the lockdown norms for people except those living in containment zones. However, wearing masks while venturing out is mandatory for all. People will be free to take morning walks from 5.30am to 7am.

