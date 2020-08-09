Alleging police inaction, rape victim protests outside Ludhiana CP’s office

cities

Alleging police inaction, a rape victim staged a protest outside the office of Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Saturday, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The victim alleged that the accused was hiding in his house in Bilaspur but the police are not arresting him and are instead pressuring her to withdraw the case.

The woman said the accused was her co-worker and had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. However, later he refused to marry her. She then filed a complaint in the Punjab and Haryana high court following which panchayat members of his village intervened and assured to get them married before March 2020.

However, in December 2019, the accused barged into her house and raped her again. Following this, she filed a police complaint but eight months on, no action has been taken, she alleged.

The woman further said that the accused’s father filed a missing person’s report at Jamalpur police station in a bid to save him.

The woman said she will continue the protest till the accused is arrested.

Focal Point station house officer, inspector Mohammad Jamil said cops have conducted multiple raids at the house of the accused in Himachal Pradesh, but he was not present there. He also refuted the claims of pressuring the victim to withdraw her complaint.