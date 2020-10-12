Allow shops to remain open till 11pm in Thane, traders tell TMC

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:56 IST

After Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) permitted the hotels, restaurants and bars to remain open from 7am to 11.30pm, the traders in Thane have now come forward requesting the civic body to allow them to remain open till 11pm.

On Saturday night, TMC employees acted against a shop in Naupada for remaining open beyond 7pm. The action was met with protests from several shopkeepers in the area who demanded extension in timing for shops.

Mitesh Shah, a member of Gokhale Road Traders Union, said, “If restaurants are allowed to be open till 11.30pm, why aren’t we permitted? Most people prefer shopping after work hours. If the corporation gave an extension to the hotel business, taking into consideration the losses they face, we should be given similar extension.”

Shopkeepers association secretary of Thane, Chetna Dixit added, “Does the corporation believe that the virus will spread through shops which remain after 7pm and not spread by restaurants that are open till 11pm? We want similar rules for everyone. The present time limits are not convenient for the shopkeepers or the consumers.”

Deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, Sandip Malvi said, “We are conducting meetings and discussions with the traders and soon a decision regarding the extension of time will be taken.”