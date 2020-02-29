Aluminium sheets under Kalyan skywalk fall; pedestrian injured

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:16 IST

Portions of the skywalk in Kalyan fell on the busy station road on Friday, injuring one pedestrian.

The incident took place a couple of days after Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) announced that it would shut four arms of the skywalk for repair work as they were unsafe.

An audit by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) found four staircases of the skywalk in dangerous state and needs immediate repair. The skywalk was opened to the public in 2011.

On Friday around 2pm, the aluminium sheets underneath the skywalk, opposite Mahalakshmi hotel in Kalyan (West) station road, came crashing down. A pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

“A man was walking below the skywalk when an aluminium sheet fell on him. He suffered bruises but walked away. The incident caused panic among commuters walking above and they immediately ran out of the skywalk,” said a shopkeeper.

KDMC said some miscreants may have tampered with the cladding.

“We suspect someone had tried to loosen the screw of the cladding, leading to the incident. We have noticed that several parts of skywalk often go missing. The audit report by IIT-B report does not mention this portion of the skywalk to be unsafe. We are investigating the incident,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

KDMC removed the sheets immediately after the incident.

She said, “Repair work will be undertaken on a priority. We will have to wait for the tender process and appointment of an agency to do the entire repair work of the skywalk.”

The incident has raised concerns about safety of commuters. KDMC has plans to shut the skywalk part by part for repair works.

In July 2019, portions of the fibre sheets of the skywalk at Kalyan station at Borgaonkar Wadi fell as they were filled with garbage dumped by hawkers occupying the skywalk. No one was injured in the incident.

“No one inspects the skywalk, which is being misused. Its railings and tiles have gone missing. Waste is dumped into the gap of the railings,” said Anil Shinde, 37, a commuter who takes the skywalk from Oak Baug on Kalyan station roads.

As per the civic body, the work of tender process for the repair work of the skywalk was initiated soon after the detailed audit report was submitted.

Four arms of the Kalyan (West) skywalk will be closed for repair works as its staircases has been declared unsafe. A detailed audit report of the Kalyan skywalk’s western side reveals that out of the nine staircases, four of them are unsafe and need repair. Out of the four, two are extremely unsafe and need to be repaired immediately.

The IIT-B report also suggests the civic body to maintain cleanliness on the skywalk and repair missing railings and tiles.